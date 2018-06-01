The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Art Collection (UWM Art Collection) has contributed 1,800 images to the Artstor Digital Library.* The selection in Artstor includes works on paper from the Renaissance through contemporary and many corners of the globe, African art, European and Asian decorative arts, icons, and Western paintings and sculpture.

This latest contribution offers exceptional works from a wide array of artists. Etchings figure prominently, with Japanese–French printmaker Tsuguharu Foujita’s Sleeping Cat practically purring off the paper, and Jacque Callot’s Commander on Horseback fiercely charging.

Jacques Callot. The Commander on Horseback, from The Caprices. ca. 1622. Etching. Image and original data from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Art Collection and Galleries.

In gleaming bronze, Tête Coquille by Jean Arp contrasts with a wooden Poro mask meant to be worn during the masquerade ceremonies of the Dan people of northeastern Liberia and Côte d’Ivoire. Glazed ceramic Kinkozan ware embody the virtuosity of nineteenth-century Japanese potters.

Jean Arp. Tête Coquille. 1958. Bronze. Image and original data from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Art Collection and Galleries. © 2014 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn. Dan artist, probably Liberia. Poro society mask. 20th c. Carved and assembled wood. Image and original data from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Art Collection and Galleries. Unknown, Japan. Ao-Oribe Teapot with reed handle. ca. 17th c. Glazed ceramic with applied reed handle. Image and original data from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Art Collection and Galleries.

The collection is housed in the UWM Art History Gallery and serves both the campus and greater Milwaukee. It includes more that 7,500 objects, with special strengths in prints from the fifteenth to twentieth centuries, Greek and Russian icons, American folk art, and ethnographic collections from Africa and Oceania.

Particular collections represent highlights and the tastes of notable donors: The Blanche and Henry Rosenberg Collection of Modern Art features the work of Jean Arp, Joan Miró, Henry Moore, and Victor Vasarely; The Rogers Family Collection of Greek and Russian Icons includes an array of paintings dating back to the sixteenth century and Byzantine coins and liturgical objects; The Emile H. Mathis II Print Collection holds 1,500 works on paper spanning 500 years, from the time of Jacques Callot and Rembrandt to Claes Oldenburg.

The African art collection provides an encyclopedic overview of nineteenth- and early-twentieth-century art, with objects from nearly 100 areas and 23 different countries.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Art Collection is being released as part of a thematic launch on American college museums that includes selections from: the Ackland Art Museum (University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill); the Bowdoin College Museum of Art; the Davis Museum and Cultural Center (Wellesley College); the Davison Art Center (Wesleyan University); the Ringling Theatre Collection (University of Florida); the Tufts University Art Gallery; and the Williams College Museum of Art.

View the collection in the Artstor Digital Library, or learn more at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Art Collection page.

*Image totals may vary from country to country, reflecting Artstor’s obligation to address the specifics of international copyright.