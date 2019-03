The Gast Lithograph & Engraving Company. Capitol of Utah in Salt Lake City, from the General Government and State Capitol Buildings series (N14) for Allen & Ginter. 1889. Image and data courtesy The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Artstor will be attending the 2019 ARLIS conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. Here’s where you can find us–stop by and say hello!

Artstor + JSTOR Forum User Group Meeting

Friday, March 29 12:10-1:45 PM

Savoy room, Level 1

(Please RSVP to the event on Sched if you plan to attend)

Booth #72, Exhibit Hall (Level 1)

Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29

9:00AM – 5:00PM