Carleton E. Watkins. Los Angeles. 1876. Image and data courtesy The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Artstor will be attending the 2019 VRA conference in Los Angeles, California. Join us at our user group meeting to learn the latest updates on Artstor and JSTOR Forum:



Artstor/JSTOR Forum User Group Meeting

Thursday, March 28

3:45 – 4:45 PM

Room TBD

You can also say hello at the Community Partnership Event on Wednesday, March 27 from 2:15 – 4:00 PM.

We look forward to seeing you in Los Angeles!