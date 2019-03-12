This slideshow requires JavaScript.
What’s new in the Artstor Digital Library?
Collection:
Frank Cancian Documentary Photograph Archive
Contributor:
University of California Irvine Libraries, Photographer/anthropologist Frank Cancian, Professor Emeritus, UC Irvine
Content:
Approximately 175 photographs spanning Cancian’s career:
The work documents communities in California, Mexico, and Italy, including house cleaners in Orange County (2001-2002); the Maya of Zinacantán, Chiapas (1960-1971), and the townspeople of Lacedonia, a hill town in Avellino (1957).
Relevance:
Economic Anthropology and Social History, Immigration and Human Geography, Photography
